Louisiana Has 2nd Deadliest Highway in U.S.

One of the busiest travel weeks of the year is over and we are gearing up for Christmas travel. You might want to know about some of the most dangerous highways in the country.

Louisiana has the 2nd most dangerous highway in the nation. The website Zebra says the most dangerous highway in the nation is I-95 along the east coast of the U.S. I-20 ranks number 2 on this list.

The latest numbers are from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report 208 fatalities on I-20 in 2019, but NHTSA is expecting the numbers to go up for 2020 when the U.S. had its highest fatality rate since 2007.

Fatal wrecks on I-95 are up by more than 7% from 2019 to 2020. There were 284 deaths in 2019.

I-20 runs through several high traffic areas in the south including Atlanta and Dallas. It is one of the shortest highways to make the list, but it still can be deadly. I-20 begins in west Texas and runs through South Carolina.

This report examined vehicle deaths per 100 miles for each major highway in the country.

I-35 which runs through Texas is number 5 on the list of the most dangerous highways with 197 fatalities in 2019.

Click here to see the full list of the nation's most deadly highways.

