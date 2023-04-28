Even as interest rates are going up and inventory has been a bit lower than we've seen in recent years, there are still a lot of people in Lafayette looking for a new home, as well as a number of people looking to sell theirs.

Buying a home is never easy, and with the economy still uncertain, families who might otherwise be ready to buy a new home might be hesitant. But, there are plenty of places out there that can help you find exactly what you're looking for.

Websites like Zillow and Realtor.com are out there, and they show just about every house on the market in any particular area. Maybe the time is ripe for you and your family to make that move out of the apartment or rent house you've been renting for a while. Maybe you're looking to downsize. Whatever the case may be, you have options.

Sure, some of the homes for sale in Lafayette might be a bit out of your price range, but there are several places that are available right now for a pretty good price.

8 Great Deals on Homes for Sale in Lafayette, Louisiana Looking for a new home, but worried about price? Here are some great deals currently available in the Lafayette area.

If you're looking for something right now, maybe you've got a better idea of the types of houses and neighborhoods available. All you have to do is go out and find what you want, and you might be surprised at just how many properties are available for you.

But, if you're looking just for the sake of looking, there's also some pretty good eye candy on those real estate sites, too...

Most Expensive Home For Sale in Lafayette, Louisiana The real estate listing for this home, which is located at 155 Shannon Rd. in Lafayette, features a lot of beautiful architecture and plenty of features that make it an extremely desirable place to live.

This home is a 4-bed, 6-bath (two half-baths) home with a mix of brick, carpet, marble, and wood flooring. It's got a 3-car garage, completely covered, and other space in the driveway for guests to park.

With nearly 10,000 total square footage of space, this home could be yours for $3,795,000.

