Death of St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Inmate Being Investigated

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has asked a separate agency to investigate the death of an inmate at their jail.

According to officials with the St. Martin Sheriff's Office, they have requested that an investigation be conducted by detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Becket Breaux tells KPEL,

"In the effort of transparency, we ask for the assistance of an outside law enforcement agency to perform an investigation regarding inmate deaths."

The press release from the Sheriff's Department reads as follows:

Detectives are investigating an unattended death of an inmate at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says 31-year-old Holly Granger was found dead inside of the jail today. While foul play is not suspected, an investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the inmate's death.

