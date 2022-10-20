Are you ready for some delicious boudin, music, and dishes made with bacon? You need to be in Parc International this Saturday, October 22. Between the Boudin Cook-Off and Bacon Fest and Gulf Brew, you will be on a fun overload.

Parc International Google Maps loading...

Bob Carriker, the creator of the Boudin Cook-Off and Bacon Fest, moved to Louisiana from Washington State almost twenty years ago to teach history at UL Lafayette. He then fell in love with boudin. He even wrote a book about the delicious Acadiana food.

attachment-Boudin Cook-Off 2, Boudin Cook-Off Photo loading...

Carriker tells us he loves boudin, and that's why there is no admission to get into the event. If you want to sample something, you can buy tickets for food and beverages. He makes all the kids' events free.

The 15th annual Boudin Cook-Off and Bacon Fest is back this year with even more fun and more food.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m.

There will be musical guests on stage

You can vote for your favorite boudin

It's free to get into the event

Free Fun jumps, free face painting & free games with prizes for kids

Vendors from dozens of boudin businesses will have food for purchase

Boudin Cookoff 2010 Photo courtesy of Boudin Cook-Off loading...

If you love boudin, you will be amazed by the various vendors joining the festivities. In addition to enjoying great food and beverages, you'll even be able to vote on who wins "The Peoples Choice" award for best boudin.

The event will also feature several contests for participants:

Boudin ball eating contest

Boudin eating contest

Bacon eating contest

After you have had your fill of boudin, boudin balls, and bacon, Auto Title Express is sponsoring free ice cream sandwiches at the event.

Awards will be given out in the following categories:

Best Boudin in Louisiana

Best Bacon Dish

Un-Linked/Specialty

People's Choice

