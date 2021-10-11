Delta Downs 2021-22 Thoroughbred Season Starts Oct. 13 In Vinton

It's back ladies and gentlemen. Live horse racing returns to Southwest Louisiana as Delta Downs Racetrack in Vinton, Louisiana gets set for the 2021-22 Thoroughbred horse racing season.

The season lasts for 84 days and is full of the heart-pounding live racing action right here in our own backyard.

The season begins this Wednesday, October 13th in Vinton Louisiana, and runs through March 5. The first post time each Wednesday and Thursday will be at 12:55 pm Central Time and the first race every Friday and Saturday night will begin at 5:55 pm.

Track announcer Don Stevens is gearing up to make all the calls for the new season with his picks before each race, and the races are also simulcast across the country where horse races are happening.

Submitted Photo/Courtesy Delta Downs

The first stakes activity of the season will take place on opening weekend with the $100,000 Magnolia Stakes for 3-year-olds and up fillies and mares on Friday night, October 15 and the $100,000 Gold Cup for 3-year-olds and up going as the Saturday night headliner. Both races are restricted to horses bred in Louisiana.

You can stay in the know all season long by keeping up with the upcoming season, including the entire stakes schedule in several ways.

You can visit the track’s website at www.deltadownsracing.com. You can also get information about the track through Facebook by visiting the page ‘Delta Downs Racing’. The track’s Twitter handle is @deltaracing.

If you have never been out to the track to watch live Thoroughbred horse racing, then do yourself a favor and pick a date and go. It's free to go watch the races and you can even bring the kids along.