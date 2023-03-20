ABBEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - A Denham Springs, Louisiana, man has been arrested after he allegedly raped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint in her home in Abbeville.

Officers with the Abbeville Police Department say they responded to the call shortly after 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When they arrived at the home on Schlessinger Street, the victim told that 33-year-old Mathew Scott went to her house with a handgun and sexually attacked her. She ended up consenting to a Rape Kit at Abbeville General Hospital.

Officers then put out a BOLO for Scott and a description of the vehicle he was driving. He was eventually stopped by detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office - who were assisted by State Police - on Interstate 10 before the University Street exit. Scott was then arrested and taken into custody on a warrant for First Degree Rape and False Imprisonment.

Scott now sits in the Vermilion Parish Correctional Facility on a total bond of $200,000.00.

Texas Man Arrested for Alleged Kidnapping and Attempted Rape of a Juvenile in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette Police say they have arrested a Texas man who is accused of kidnapping and attempting to rape a juvenile victim.

In a press release, officers say they responded to the call Wednesday, March 15 around 4:41 p.m. and went to the 1100 block of E. Vermilion Street. As you can see in the map below, that is an area very close in proximity to the Evangeline Thruway.

While Lafayette PD say they will not comment on specifics of the case "because of the sensitive nature of the incident" we do know the man - 21-year-old Malik Guillory - is from Plano. He currently sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Guillory has been charged with Second Degree Kidnapping and Attempted First Degree Rape of a Juvenile. According to Louisiana law, the kidnapping charge carries with it a minimum five year sentence with at least two of those years being without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Meanwhile, the attempted rape charge carries with it a much harsher sentence if Guillory is convicted. If the juvenile victim is 13-years-old or older, the charge Guillory faces could put him behind bars for life without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence, according to Louisiana law. If the victim was under the age of 13-years-old, the district attorney could seek a capital verdict, allowing for the death penalty or life in prison.

This investigation is ongoing.

