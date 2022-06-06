The Denver Broncos have reportedly been sold in the most expensive purchase in sports history.

According to Forbes, a deal isn't official yet, but will be shortly when Rob Walton buys the team for $4.5 billion.

If you don't know who Rob Walton is, focus on the first three letters of his last name.

Walton is the Walmart heir and is reportedly worth $60 billion.

The deal is expected to be accepted in the coming weeks.

25 Highest Paid NFL Players of All-Time

25 Highest Paid NBA Players of All-Time

10 Highest Paid American Sportscasters