Saints Begin Three Day Stretch of Practices At AT&T Stadium

As New Orleanians and south Louisiana begin the recovery process from Hurricane Ida, their home team will be practicing for a few days at "Jerry World".

The Saints evacuated New Orleans on Saturday due to Ida, canceling their final preseason game and traveling to Dallas.

According to the AP, they will practice at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, today, tomorrow and Wednesday.

Although they are away from home, New Orleans is on their hearts and minds.

Newly retired quarterback Drew Brees had a message for New Orleans and everyone impacted by the storm.

Sean Payton and the Saints staff must trim down the roster from 80 to the regular season mandate of 53 by Tuesday afternoon.

For players on the bubble, the next few days will be vital in determining their roster status.

"We're just pleased to do anything we can to help anything out with our great fans of the NFL in Louisiana and certainly the Gulf Coast area," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement.

Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans on Sunday as a Category 4 Hurricane, leaving the city without electricity.

The Saints are currently scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers in week 1 on Sunday, September 12th.

