Earlier in the week, we reported that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in an automobile accident in Dallas.

Now, we have a video of the accident and as you will see below, things could have been a lot worse for all involved.

We aren't going to place a traffic accident investigator here, but a silver vehicle appears to jump a few lanes to turn left, and that is when the vehicle Jones is driving hits it.

No one appeared to be seriously injured here, but initial reports earlier in the week say that Jones was taken to a hospital out of precautionary measures.

The Cowboys owner was released from the hospital the same night and returned home. There are no official reports out on the injury status of those in the silver car.

Here is the video of the accident.

