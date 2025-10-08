The manhunt for escaped New Orleans inmate Derrick Groves ended dramatically in Atlanta, and now, newly surfaced videos show the first look at Groves as he was taken into custody, yelling something from the window of a police cruiser as he was hauled away.

While it’s difficult to make out exactly what he says, witnesses and commenters online have debated whether Groves was crying or shouting, with some suggesting he said “they’re taking me to it”, while others believe he pleaded “I don’t wanna go to jail.”

In the video, posted to Instagram and shared by multiple outlets, Groves appears emotional and disheveled, his hair grown out since his last mugshot, not surprising for a man who had evaded capture for nearly five months.

Found Hiding in a Crawl Space After Hours-Long Standoff

According to FOX 8 and WWL, Groves was found hiding inside a manufactured crawl space in the basement of a southwest Atlanta home after a Crimestoppers tip led authorities to the address on Honeysuckle Lane.

U.S. Marshal Bryan Fair said the house was gassed multiple times, with flash bangs deployed as officers surrounded the property. Groves reportedly moved deeper into the basement before surrendering to a tactical team around 1 p.m.

“No one was injured,” Fair said, confirming that the connection between Groves and the home remains under investigation.

The End of a High-Profile Louisiana Jailbreak

Groves, 31, was the last of ten inmates to escape from the Orleans Parish Justice Center on May 16, 2025, a shocking jailbreak that led to one of Louisiana’s largest coordinated manhunts in decades.

He was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder after opening fire at a Mardi Gras block party, killing two people and wounding several others.

Leaders React to Groves’ Capture

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams called Groves’ capture “a moment of calm after a historic failure of custodial security.”

“We will pursue every legal avenue to ensure that Derrick Groves answers for every crime he has committed,” Williams said.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson praised the multi-agency effort, adding:

“Let me be very clear: when someone escapes our custody, we will not stop until they are found.”

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill echoed that message, saying Groves “now faces charges for his role in the escape” and vowing to prosecute him to the full extent of the law.

Social Reactions and Relief in Louisiana

Social media lit up as videos of the arrest spread across Instagram and X (Twitter). Memes had long speculated Groves might be living in disguise, but his real appearance quickly went viral.

Many residents and those familiar with victims’ families expressed relief that Groves is finally off the streets, closing the final chapter to one of Louisiana's most widely publicized manhunts in years.