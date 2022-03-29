DeSoto Parish School Board Member Arrested

Get our free mobile app

A member of the DeSoto Parish School Board was arrested on Sunday night. 37-year-old Coday Johnston was arrested after a domestic dispute at his home in Stanley.

According to DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson, Johnston's wife accuses him of grabbing her by the throat during the domestic dispute on Sunday night. Johnston was arrested and booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center around 11pm. He was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation, which is a felony charge.

On Monday, Johnston was released on a $50,000 bond.

As far as his service to the DeSoto Parish School Board, Johnston is in his third term as a member of the board. He represents District 6, and his term is set to expire at the end of this year.

Though not connected, this arrest comes on the heels of another area school board member resigning after an arrest.

Earlier this month, Lincoln Parish School Board President David Gullat resigned after an arrest in Ruston. The 72-year-old was arrested and charged with Obscenity, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution. Gullat resigned within days of his arrest, without being convicted on any charges.

