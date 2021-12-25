Desperate Saints Asked Drew Brees for a Christmas Miracle

Decimated by unavailable players this week, the New Orleans Saints reportedly put in a call to the greatest player in franchise history, who isn't even a year into retirement yet.

Columnist Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune reports the Saints attempted to coax Drew Brees off the golf course and back into the huddle, but only for one game.

Considering the Saints lost starter Jameis Winston to a season-ending injury, backup quarterback Taysom Hill for multiple games due to injury, lost 5 straight, and never picked up the phone to call Brees.

The fact things got bad at the QB position a handful of times already this season, but it wasn't until now the Saints asked Brees if he could perform a Christmas miracle is telling in regards to the current situation.

New Orleans (7-7) is desperate heading into Monday night's crucial game against the Miami Dolphins (7-7).

COVID-19 has hit the Saints facility hard in the last week, as 16 members of the team are currently on the COVID-19 reserve list, with plenty more already out due to injury.

Two of the sixteen players are quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, setting up rookie quarterback Ian Book to start at QB for the Saints this week.

Book has never taken a snap in an NFL regular-season game. He was even an inactive for a stretch of games when Siemian was starting and an injured Hill was only dressed for the game as an emergency quarterback.

Considering how shorthanded the Saints are, I'm not sure a retired Brees could've pulled off a Christmas miracle.

Brees wasn't the only retired quarterback who got a call from New Orleans this week. According to Saints insider Nick Underhill, Philip Rivers received an inquiry as well.

The following 16 Saints players are currently on the COVID-19 reserve list and unavailable: defensive end Carl Granderson, linebacker DeMario Davis, special teamer/safety J.T. Gray, running back Dewayne Washington, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, tight end Adam Trautman, tight end Juwan Johnson, quarterback Taysom Hill, quarterback Trevor Siemian, guard James Carpenter, right tackle Jordan Mills, defensive tackle Christian Ringo, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, linebacker Kaden Elliss, safety Jeff Heath, and strong safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Is there a chance players on the COVID-19 list could return in time for Monday's game? It's unlikely, but there is a path.

If a player isn't vaccinated, league rules require them to for 10 days, then test negative for the virus.

For vaccinated players, they can return with two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.

Two weeks ago, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Mark Ingram, and wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery all landed on the COVID-19 reserve list, and did not test out in time to suit up for the week 14 road win against the New York Jets.

In addition to the players on the COVID-19 list, the Saints are without wide receiver Deonte Harris, and could be missing more.

Kickoff this Monday between the Saints and Dolphins from the Caesars Superdome is scheduled for 7:15.

Listen to all the action, including the pregame show which starts at 5:00pm, game, postgame show, and "The Point After" call-in show on ESPN Lafayette, and 97.3 The Dawg.

