Detectives Searching for Answers Following Fatal Hit and Run Crash in Breaux Bridge

A 42-year-old woman is dead from what Breaux Bridge Police say appears to be a hit and run crash.

Breaux Bridge Assistant Police Chief Terry Latiolais says detectives have located the suspect vehicle, which was believed to be a new model Lincoln Navigator. He says several vehicle parts were found near the scene and the body and that the vehicle was suspected to have damage to the right side and to be now without the right side mirror.

Investigators say the victim's body was found on Sunday in a ditch in the 900 block of South Poydras in Breaux Bridge. Assistant Police Chief Terry Latiolais asks anyone with any information on the incident to contact his office at 337-332-2186.

As you can imagine, the apparent Hit and Run death has sparked many reactions of sympathy for the victim and her family and outrage at the thought of "people have no regard for human life anymore."

We will continue to keep you updated once a suspect has been apprehended and charged. We are also awaiting identification of the victim, which is pending notification of kin.

