Diamond Jacks Gets More Time to Reopen in Bossier

No decision yet on what the owners of Diamond Jacks plan to do with the Bossier City property. The owners were given until February 9 to get the casino back up and going, but now that deadline has been extended.

Los Angeles-based Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E) hoped to move the license to the Slidell area, but voters in St. Tammany Parish turned down the measure that would have opened the door for a proposed $325 million dollar casino on the North Shore of Lake Ponchartrain.

Diamond Jacks Bossier Gets More Time to Make Decision

Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns now says the casino owners have been given a little more time to present a detailed reopening plan before the full gaming control board on February 17.

Johns says the company faces several hurdles including Covid, the labor shortage and supply shortages. He expects the owners to attend the February 17 board meeting to give the members an update on what they plan on doing.

How Valuable Are Casino Licenses in Louisiana?

Johns previously told KEEL News this is a coveted license, one of only 15 in Louisiana and state leaders can not let it continue to remain inactive for very long. He says the state counts on funding from all 15 of those casino licenses. Diamond Jacks has been closed for more than a year. Johns says he has been in talks with Diamond Jacks and there has been no mention of giving up the license. He says that indicates to him that P2E will do what they can to keep the license. That means the Bossier City casino could open back up this spring.

Why Did Diamond Jacks in Bossier Close?

The Bossier facility shut down in May of 2020 when the Governor put mandates in place and the boat did not reopen once the restrictions were lifted. More than 300 workers were laid off.

What Will Diamond Jacks Have to Do?

What will be required for Diamond Jacks to get back open? Johns has told KEEL News they would have to have a full gaming operation with table games and slots along with other amenities.

