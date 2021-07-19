Did "The King" bring his own tequila into an arena for an NBA Finals game?

A photo has surfaced on social media that shows a bottle of tequila under LeBron James' courtside seat at an NBA Finals game and now many are asking where did it come from.

Someone on Twitter suggested that James was allowed to bring in his own bottle, but then James responded suggesting that he may have snuck this bottle into the arena.

In his response, James says, "They let me??? Ok we’ll go with that! “BYOT” Bring Your Own Tequila!"

If LeBron did indeed sneak this bottle into the NBA game, he's closer to our level than you thought.

I say that because either you or someone you know has snuck liquor into a sporting event, but for "King James" to pull this off is special.

Here's the photo of LeBron James at Game 5 of the NBA Finals, with a huge bottle of tequila down below.

By the way, LeBron James is an investor in the Lobos 1707 tequila brand, which is seen under his seat here.