Disney+ Series to Start Filming in Baton Rouge Later This Month

There is yet more filming coming to the Baton Rouge area in the near future.

The National Treasure TV series, which will be coming to Disney+, is set to begin production in Baton Rouge later this month.

Producers of the TV series say the show is in the spirit of the National Treasure movie franchise.

There were two movies released in the franchise: National Treasure (2004) and National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007). A third one is in the works. The two movies combined for over $806 million at the box office.

The new TV series will star Lisette Alexis as Jess Morales as "a naturally inquisitive and talented puzzle solver" who is on an adventure to save a lost Pan-American treasure in Baton Rouge.

The series also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as a billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who transformed herself from an orphan to a shrewd businesswoman and adventurer.

Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith also star in the show.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the National Treasure films, will be serving as an executive producer on the show.

“Bruckheimer Television is thrilled to film the National Treasure television series in the rich, cinematic community of Baton Rouge,” Jerry Bruckheimer said in a statement.

Pre-production for the series actually began in November, but producers say production will begin in mid-February and end in July. Officials say the show will be filmed at Celtic Studios and at locations around Baton Rouge.

“Our community is honored to welcome this production to the City of Baton Rouge,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “Our arts sector and creative economy is a key component of the foundation of our city and parish. This production is not only supporting our local economy, it is bringing our Capital City to the screen and showcasing all we have to offer.”

“This project will create hundreds of jobs for Louisiana’s film industry professionals and utilize local vendors and services,” said Katie Patton Pryor, Executive Director of The Baton Rouge Film Commission. “The marketing and tourism value from the representation of our city on a major streaming platform is immeasurable. Furthermore, every project that films here helps further the opportunities for the existing and developing workforce.”