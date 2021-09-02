For families whose homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ida, getting back to some sort of normal life can be a great challenge. Officials with the Lafayette Parish School System are advising parents that their students can begin registering for school on Tuesday, September 7.

Displaced and Homeless Education Services is the branch of LPSS that will help parents register their students for schools in Lafayette Parish.

How Can I Register My Student for School in Lafayette Parish?

Any parent wishing to get their child enrolled in school, needs to visit the Vermilion Conference Center in Lafayette. The facility can be found at 326 Gauthier Road in Lafayette. They are open on weekdays from 8 o'clock in the morning until 2 o'clock in the afternoon. Each parent will need to check-in when they get there, and then they should go to the conference room for more help.

It may seem like a daunting process, but officials from the school system will be there to help parents get their students registered including retrieving any information that they made need from your child's other school system.

What Is the Goal of the Program?

According to officials with the Lafayette Parish School System, they want to make the process of registering students as easy as possible so there is little impact on the students' learning.

Lafayette School System officials' state,

This program is designed to help students displaced by hurricanes or flooding qualify for homeless status if they are sharing housing with other persons; including those who are doubled-up with family members; or are living in shelters, motels, hotels, trailer parks, or camping grounds due to lack of adequate accommodations.

When you are going to the Vermilion Conference Center to register your child, they ask that you remember to wear a mask. They will also ask that each person have their temperature checked at the door to the facility.