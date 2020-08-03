Do Not Click on an Email From ‘Vincent G. Baker, Attorney at Law’ [Photo]

Have you recently received an email from "Vincent Gambino Baker, Attorney at Law" notifying you about an upcoming court appearance? If you have or if you do, do not click on the link in the email!

The scam email from "Vincent G. Baker" will tell you that you've been scheduled to appear in court and that if you don't show up for the hearing a judge may issue a warrant for your failure to appear. It also says you that you can read the full court notice if you "CLICK HERE".

The "CLICK HERE" is something you do not want to.

This scam is what is called a phishing scam if you didn't already know.

What Is A Phishing Scam?

As defined by wikipedia.com, a phishing email is "the fraudulent attempt to obtain sensitive information or data, such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details, by disguising oneself as a trustworthy entity in an electronic communication."

One of the countless great things about living in Louisiana is the fact that we are the only state with Parishes.

Why is that great?

Well, scammers aren't necessarily a thorough bunch, so they unknowingly give us a big red flag by calling our Parishes "Counties".

Here's what the email looks like from "Vincent G. Baker".

If you get this email it is definitely a scam, so just delete it and empty your deleted folder and you should be OK.

Also, make sure to report the email as a phishing email.

Depending on what email you use, you can just right click and look for "Report" or look in the upper right-hand corner of the email for "..." and click on that to report it.