Do Texas Drivers Still Have To Get Their Vehicles Inspected in 2024?

Last year, the Texas Legislature passed a bill that will do away with vehicle inspections. The bill was signed by the Governor last August and it's a piece of legislation that has confused some Texas drivers and made others happy. The legislation signed by the Governor does get rid of vehicle inspections, but not this year.

Starting in 2025, drivers in Texas will no longer have to get their vehicles inspected. However, all drivers will still have to pay the inspection fee of $7.50. You will pay this fee when you pay your yearly registration fee.

While drivers in Texas beginning next year will no longer have to get their vehicles inspected, many Texans will still have to get their vehicles looked at. Why? The legislation that passed still requires drivers in the 17 most populated counties in Texas will still have to take their vehicles for an annual emissions test.

The 17 most populated counties are: Brazoria, Collin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Ellis, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Johnson, Kaufman, Montgomery, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, Travis and Williamson.

So to put things in a nutshell, in 2024 you still must get your vehicle inspected. In 2025, you will no longer have to get your vehicle inspected, but you will still pay the fee and if you live in one of the 17 most populated counties, you will still have to get an emissions test in 2025 and beyond.

