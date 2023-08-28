Dog Rescued, Man Arrested as Firefighters Investigate Destructive Blaze in Lafayette, Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - With severe drought conditions ongoing throughout Louisiana, the job of firefighters in Lafayette was even more difficult as they responded to a mobile home fire on Sunday.
It began around 1:20 p.m. when firefiighters from Judice, Duson, and Milton responded to a mobile home fire at 1:20 p.m. at the Trails End Mobile Home Park on Petite Road in Maurice.
Ultimately, multiple fire trucks from seven fire departments responded, including firefighters from Lafayette, Maurice, Judice, Duson, Milton, Indian Bayou, and brush trucks from all parish volunteer departments worked the scene for over two hours as the fire spread to a nearby field.
When firefighters got on scene, the mobile home was fully engulfed. The occupant wasn't home but his dog was. Fortunately, that dog was able to be rescued without any injuries. Everything else was lost inside.
Fire investigators with the Lafayette Fire Department say the fire was intentionally set. After calling in the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department, 30-year-old Jarad Decuir of Lafayette was identified as a suspect, arrested and charged with Simple Arson. He now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. His court date has been set for Tuesday, August 29, at 1:30 p.m.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Fire Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.