Dolphins Spotted Swimming in Lake Charles [VIDEO]

Someone working in the Lake Charles area spotted a few dolphins swimming in a local body of water.

The dolphins were reportedly spotted in a body of water that "was salty" and you can see a few dolphins surface in the video below.

Apparently, dolphin sightings aren't that rare in the area as a few commented under the original post saying that too have seen them around the Lake Charles area.

If you're ever on the water or around the water in Lake Charles, keep an eye out for these beauties, you never know when they will surface.

Check out this video that was shot from here in south Louisiana and then posted on the Lake Charles Yacht Club Facebook page.