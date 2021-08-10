Microwaves can either be a blessing or a curse. I personally couldn't get through one day without my microwave, and can't remember a time when we didn't have one at our house. But you have to follow the rules when it comes to these convenient appliances. Do you know what can and can't be put in a microwave? Because if you don't it can turn into a very dangerous situation. Below is a trusty guide to help us all out. And FYI, some of these I have learned about the hard way!

Don't Ever Put These Things in the Microwave