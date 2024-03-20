Lafayette Mourns the Sudden Passing of Esteemed Surgeon Dr. Adam Perry

The Lafayette community is in mourning following the sudden death of Dr. Adam Perry, a distinguished orthopedic surgeon and founder of Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists (LOS). His unexpected passing due to a heart attack has left many heartbroken, from his immediate family and colleagues to the countless patients he healed and the students he supported.

Dr. Perry, born in 1975, embarked on a mission in 2008 to transform orthopedic care in Acadiana. His journey began after completing his fellowship training in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine in San Antonio, Texas. With a vision of excellence and a passion for healing, Dr. Perry established LOS, guiding its growth from a single practitioner in a modest office to a leading medical institution with sixteen orthopedic surgeons and over 200 staff members. The practice now boasts a comprehensive range of services, from surgical care and nonoperative treatments to physical therapy and advanced imaging.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Perry was a family man at heart, cherishing moments with his wife, Heidi, and their three sons, Thomas, Gresham, and Drake. His love for his family was evident to all who knew him, with his hobbies outside of medicine being joyfully rooted in watching his sons grow.

Dr. Perry's contributions to orthopedic surgery were groundbreaking, including introducing the anterior total hip replacement and ROSA robotic hip replacement to Lafayette, revolutionizing patient care and recovery processes.

The loss of Dr. Perry extends beyond the halls of LOS to the wider Lafayette community. Teurlings Catholic High School, where Dr. Perry served as the Football team Medical Director for over a decade, praised his dedication to student athletes and his generous support for the school.

Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital also recognized him as a surgical pioneer whose forward-thinking approach brought advanced procedures to Acadiana, touching the lives of many.

Dr. Perry's legacy is one of relentless dedication, innovation, and compassion. As plans move forward for the opening of a specialized surgical hospital in early 2025—a dream of Dr. Perry’s—the community and his LOS colleagues are committed to continuing his visionary work in the spirit he intended.

Dr. Adam Perry will be deeply missed but forever remembered as a friend, healer, and visionary in Lafayette and beyond.