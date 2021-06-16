Dr. G.E. Ghali Reinstated at LSU Health

LSU Health Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali has been reinstated to his position at the local medical school. He has been on leave since mid-April shortly after four EEOC complaints were reportedly filed against the Shreveport medical facility. He was criticized for allegedly mishandling complaints of sexual harassment and discrimination. Ghali denied those allegations at the time, but agreed to go on leave the allegations were fully reviewed.

At the time he said:

Restoring trust in Louisiana’s flagship university system should be a priority for every leader. I am confident in a positive outcome of any subsequent review. Still, considering the current system-wide controversy at LSU, I agreed to take a temporary administrative leave of absence during this review and return to campus upon its completion.

Dr. Ghali has now been reinstated to his position after the investigation clears him of any wrongdoing.

Dr. Ghali has just issued this statement after his reinstatement:

I have just been informed by the LSU Health Shreveport human resources department that the outside investigation into the Title VII complaints alleging discrimination, harassment and retaliation, has been concluded. Additionally, I have been advised that given the results of the investigation my administrative leave has ended and I have been returned to the active chancellor position without restrictions. Thank you to my family and friends for their continued faith and support during this difficult time.

Attorney Allison Jones sent this statement to KEEL about the reinstatement of Dr. Ghali:

If it is confirmed that Dr. Ghali has been reinstated as Chancellor of LSUHSC-Shreveport, then something is truly rotten in the State of Louisiana and at LSU. No investigation that was appropriately conducted could reach a conclusion that completely cleared Dr. Ghali of improper conduct. We should all demand immediate release of any investigatory report. All of my clients are brave and will not back down from any fight necessary to ensure that Dr. Ghali is no longer the Chancellor of LSUHSC-Shreveport and is no longer in a position of any kind where he is allowed to continue his discriminatory and retaliatory conduct over other doctors, students and staff. This fight will continue in the courtroom, if necessary.

This reinstatement comes on the same day we have learned Dr. Jennifer Woerner has filed a petition in state district court Wednesday. She was placed on leave shortly after coming forward with allegations against LSU Health. Her attorney, Allison Jones asks the court to reinstate Dr. Woerner to her position immediately. She claims the school acted illegally in putting her client on leave.

