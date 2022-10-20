Dreading Warmer Weather? Acadiana Won’t Have To Wait Long For Fall Temperatures Again

The transition to Fall feels slower than usual this year, with temperatures lingering in the 80s for most of October. But a cold front bringing lower-than-average temperatures to south Louisiana has many people wishing it would stay.

In fact, the low temperatures appear to be a first for the region in a long, long time.

But after the current cold front leaves today, temperatures are expected to return to the low-80s, feeling more like a Louisiana spring or early summer than autumn. Luckily, those temperatures don't appear to be permanent.

The Next Dip In Temperature

Acadiana can expect the highs to only get up to the mid-70s today, but the week will end with temperatures getting back into the 80s and staying there until mid-week next week.

However, according to KATC's Daniel Phillips, another cold front could hit around mid-week next week, though we won't see the frosty temperature we saw these past two days.

A quiet forecast persists until early next week when our next front is slated to bring a round of much needed rain to the area. There's some questions regarding the timing and duration of the frontal passage, but it seems like be prepared for rain on Tuesday will be a good bet. Some models keep showers going on Wednesday but there's little consensus there as it is so far out in the future. It'll cool behind the next front but not to the extend we had this week.

This is good news if you're a fan of the mid-to-upper 70s and a good breeze.

While the end of next week may just hit those highs again, it seems to be extremely short-lived as another front looks poised to roll through.

So don't put the gumbo pots away just yet. You'll have more than enough chances to use them very soon.

