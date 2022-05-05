Drew Brees Has Shoulder Surgery, Teases New Sport Come Back

If you were to ask a Louisiana sports fan what their favorite number happened to be, my guess would be they'd say the number 9. That number has come to mean a lot to sports fans in The Boot. Of course, Joe Burrow wore the number 9 during his glory days at LSU and the New Orleans Saints' only Superbowl win came under the direction of another number 9, Drew Brees.

Brees is the subject of much conjecture this morning and I must admit it has been fueled by overzealous fans of the Black and Gold, that's the New Orleans Saints, to folks that "ain't from around here". There are still so many people that want Drew back under center for the Saints they are allowing themselves to speculate on each and every action the now-retired signal-caller makes.

Things got a little out of hand yesterday on social media sites when Drew Brees posted this on his Instagram page.

That's Drew standing by Mike the Tiger's place on campus at LSU. As you can see he is wearing a shoulder sling. Astute observers of Drew Brees will also note that the sling is on Brees' non-throwing arm. In the Instagram post, Brees said "had to get some things cleaned up....I'll be ready for the fall". Now, if you stop reading the post right there you might be thinking that Drew is contemplating a return to football.

Saints fans would be drooling at the prospect of Drew Brees, the return of receiver Michael Thomas, the debut of first-round pick Chris Olave, and a better and bolstered defense too. But, that ain't gonna happen.

The "Fall" that Drew was going to be ready for was the fall season of pickleball. I think Drew is kidding but I bet he would be good at pickleball if he played. If you'd like to learn, here's how.

I guess Saints fans will have to get used to not seeing that familiar number 9 behind center and get used to watching it fly around the pickleball court. Or maybe we could just watch Drew on TV. He is still supposed to be doing that this fall.

By the way, there is still a lot of "uncertainty" as to what Drew's assignments will be when the weather grows cooler. We're fairly certain he'll be on the Notre Dame broadcasts on Saturdays but we're not sure where on Sunday, Monday, or Thursday he might happen to show up.