St. Martinville, LA (KPEL News) - Authorities with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Department want your help finding a man they suspect in a drive-by shooting on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in Louisiana that injured a man and his dog.

Sheriff Becket Breaux says that at 2:16 PM on Friday, January 26, they received a 911 call about a drive-by shooting near mile marker 124.5 on Interstate 10 westbound. For reference, Butte LaRose is at mile marker 121 and Whiskey Bay is at mile marker 127.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The man's dog was traveling with him and was also injured.

Officials were able to identify the suspect as 38-year-old Matthew Christopher Muse of Baton Rouge.

Matthew Christopher Muse 12624 Courtesy St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

He is a black male who is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 184 pounds. He has brown eye and black hair.

Muse was seen traveling westbound on I-10 in a dark blue 2013 Lexus GS350 sedan with Louisiana license plate number 425DGI.

Matthew Christopher Muse vehicle 12624 Courtesy St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

An arrest warrant is issued for Muse on the following charges:

1 Count(s) of 14:27-- Attempted Crime-- (Felony)

1 Count(s) of 14:30-First Degree Murder-- (Felony)

1 Count(s) of 14:55-Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property-- (Felony)

1 Count(s) of 14:102.1 B--Cruelty to Animals; Aggravated-- (Felony)

A spokesperson for the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Department says Louisiana doesn't have a revised statute for attempted first degree murder. When that's the case, the charge of attempted crime is paired with first degree murder.

Detectives are asking anyone who was traveling on Interstate 10 on the Atchafalaya Basin at the time of this incident and witnessed the shooting to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (337) 394-3071 or report it via St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030. All callers remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to his arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Personalized License Plates That Aren't Legal in Louisiana Personalized license plates are legal in Louisiana. They might cost a little more to have on your car, and there are rules , but you can get one if you really want. But you should check the rules on what is allowed before you set your heart on one. Here's a list of examples you CAN'T have in Louisiana. Gallery Credit: Canva