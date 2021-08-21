That hurt.

Watch as a driver of a Tesla in London zooms down a roadway with the wingtip door up. I don't know if the person driving was aware of the door being in the upright position, but this did not end well.

As the car approaches a bus, you'd think the driver would stop or go further around it, but nope!

Twitter via Keelay P

The door makes contact with the windshield of the bus and perhaps that is when the driver realizes that the door is up.

The car does come to a stop, but the damage is already done. The lesson here is always to be aware of your surroundings while driving and NEVER drive with the doors to your vehicle open.

No one was reportedly injured in the accident, but the damage was plentiful.

#OUCH