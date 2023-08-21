SHREVEPORT, La. (KPEL News) - A Vivian man will be spending quite a bit of time in prison after US Drug Enforcement Administration agents found methamphetamine in two residences he was renting.

46-year-old Michael Duncan found out his fate last week following the investigation and prosecution of his crimes. It was a year ago this month (August) that DEA agents executed the search warrants on the two homes in Vivian, which is located in Caddo Parish near the Louisiana-Texas border.

Investigators say Duncan supplied meth that was sold undercover on three occasions in July and August of 2022. Those drugs were seized by DEA agents. Then, once they searched the two homes, agents say they found a large amount of meth inside the oven in one of the homes. In the other home, they seized a backpack from the master bedroom which contained suspected powder cocaine, meth, crack cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine tablets. Agents also seized over $5,000.

Phil Walter, Getty Images

In November of 2022, Duncan pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.

Joining in the investigation with the DEA was the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Duncan to 262 months (21 years, 10 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

