Opelousas, LA (KPEL News) - An Opelousas, Louisiana, man was arrested on January 11, 2024, for shooting his brother and trying to shoot him again. The details of the case are startling.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz reports that his office received a call from the victim saying his brother 34-year-old Christopher Vidrine had shot him in the hand. The incident happened on Muscadine Road in the Sunset area.

Christopher Vidrine Courtesy St. Landry Parish Sheriff loading...

The brother told deputies that another family member said Vidrine had been drinking all day, and the brother should check on him. When he got to the house, Vidrine became belligerent and starting fighting with him, threatening to kill him several times. The arguing and physical fighting continues, and the brother started removing firearms from the home when Vidrine got upset again.

The brother pushed Vidrine in an attempt to get to his vehicle to get his cell phone to call authorities.

And that's when the situation got even worse.

Authorities say Vidrine came out of the house with a small caliber rifle and began chasing his brother, shooting him in the hand. Vidrine continued chasing his brother around the vehicle, shooting and aiming for his head.

Vidrine's sibling managed to hide behind his vehicle and then pepper spray his pursuer.

The suspect went back into the house, at which time the brother escaped to a neighbor's house to call for help.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Deputies were joined by the SWAT team and negotiators to talk Vidrine out of the house where he had barricaded himself.

Negotiations failed, but the SWAT team was able to take Vidrine into custody "using less than lethal force.

Christopher Vidrine was booked on a charge of attempted second degree murder.

