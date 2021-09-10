DSAA’s Buddy Walk Goes Virtual This Year

The Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana is hosting its 17th annual Buddy Walk this year. However, the event will be virtual due to the pandemic.

Buddy Walk may be different this year but DSAA's mission has not changed. DSAA is a driving force in the community to help generate acceptance and belonging for those individuals with Down syndrome. The Buddy Walk was created to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness during the month of October.



This year teams will have 21 days, signifying the third copy of the 21st chromosome, to make their walk. Teams will be able to choose how they complete the walk, with family and friends, in neighborhoods, parks, or wherever your team chooses. The Buddy Walk will take place from October 10 to October 31, 2021.

It is important that we all remember we never walk alone. We may be at a distance this year but we are still all together and can make a difference in the lives of those individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and our community.

2021 Buddy Walk Registration is now open! Registration for the virtual event is $20.00 per person to walk and includes a t-shirt. To register for the 2021 Buddy Walk please visit the DSAA website.

*What Makes Acadiana Such a Great Place to Live

Fun Day Trips Close to Acadiana