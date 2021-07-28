Lafayette's own Dustin Poirier has made Acadiana proud time and time again as he's made his ascent to national fighting prominence in the UFC.

But it's his heart for helping others - especially the children in his home area - that has made his ascent even more enjoyable to watch and has endeared him to many people outside of the Acadiana area.

Just last year, Poirier won the Fighting Spirit of the Year at the "World MMA Awards" for his good work done in the community through his "Good Fight Foundation."

According to the Foundation's website, The Good Fight has raised thousands of dollars for initiatives including fallen LPD officer Michael Middlebrook, local Acadian Middle School and a playground for disabled children. With every punch that he's landed in getting past Conor McGregor, he's used it to continue raising needed money for the community.

“I am a fighter," says Poirier on the Foundation's website. "It’s what I do. Now I want to fight the good fight for those who can't.”

Well, the Good Fight Foundation is doing it again, this time with a back to school supply drive!

Poirier and his team will be providing 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for families in need. Pick up will be Thursday, August 5th from noon until 7:00 p.m. at Service Chevrolet Cadillac on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

And, Don's Specialty Meats will be teaming up with Poirier, donating 1,000 plates of jambalaya to go with each backpack.

In Lafayette Parish, school officially starts back up on August 12th.

