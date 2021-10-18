Dwight Yoakam in Concert at Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville on November 13

One of the coolest cats in country music is heading back to Louisiana as Dwight Yoakam will be in concert at Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Showtime is set for 8:00 pm and Rob Leines will be opening the show.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and start at $39 plus fees.

Dwight Yoakam first became popular in the mid-1980s and is known for his unique pioneering style of country music.

He's recorded more than 20 albums and compilations, charted more than 30 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, and sold more than 30 million records.

He has notched five Billboard No. 1 albums, twelve gold albums, and nine platinum albums, including the triple-platinum This Time.

Some of Dwight's hit songs include "A Thousand Miles From Nowhere," "Fast as You," "Little Sister," "Streets of Bakersfield," "Guitars, Cadillacs" and a whole bunch more. We look forward to seeing and hearing him play all of his great library.