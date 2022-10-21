Arrest Made Regarding Teen’s Death at Paragon Casino Resort

Earlier this month we brought you a story about 17-year-old Giah Barrere, who was found dead at Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville.

One person has now been arrested in relation to the investigation.

The Tunica-Biloxi Police Department say they have arrested 21-year-old Alexis Noel Dauzat of Marksville for one count of failure to seek assistance.

“Findings during this ongoing investigation supported the issuance of a warrant for arrest, which was conducted without incident,” said Tunica-Biloxi Police Chief Harold Pierite, Sr. “As a result of this investigation being ongoing, additional criminal charges and arrests are foreseeable but no particulars pertaining to such are available for release at this time. Any situation where anyone is exposed to dangers and/or illegal substances is a travesty and of great concern that our department takes seriously.”

Chief Pierite added that the investigation remains ongoing and further details will be released as they become available. He also asked anyone with information on this incident to reach out to the Tunica-Biloxi Police Department.

At the time of Barrere's death, authorities said they did not believe the cause of death was a stabbing or shooting. However, little other information was released.