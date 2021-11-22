Easy Recipe: How to Make a Tasty Fireball Pumpkin Pie

Keep in mind this recipe is not for those who gag when they smell fireball. I actually have made this recipe and it comes out tasting more of like a very cinnamony (is that even a word?) flavor.

This is a fun recipe to share with your boozy friends and let's be real, who doesn't want to cook with alcohol so you can sneak in a couple of shots or two?

At first, I thought this was just a pie for 2020 because we remembered we were obsessed with alcohol, however, this is exactly what we all need this year. It's a crowd-pleaser for sure.

Want to please your inner basic B? Fireball normally means you'll end up hunched over a toilet at 4:00 a.m. swearing you'll never drink again. Well, surprise, you're about to love Fireball again. Nothing says college girl quite like Fireball whiskey and pumpkin.

bhofack2, Thinkstock

Here is what you will need to make your Fireball Pumpkin Pies;

Frozen Pie Crusts – 2 (9” each or make your own ) 30 oz. pure pumpkin 18 oz. evaporated milk 4 eggs 1 ½ cups sugar 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon ground ginger ½ teaspoon ground cloves 6-7 oz. Fireball Whiskey

After you have acquired all your ingredients get the sugar, salt, ground ginger, ground cloves, pure pumpkin, evaporated milk, and cinnamon whiskey and whisk them all together in a mixing bowl. Then add the cracked eggs. When all the ingredients are thoroughly mixed pour the mixture to the top of the pie crusts. Let it bake for 30 minutes and BAM, you have a boozy pie.

Keep in mind you don't need to grill it like the men in the video below did, but if you want to let us know how your pie turned out.

