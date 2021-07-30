As Friday's press conference was approaching, speculation that Governor John Bel Edwards would bring back the statewide mask mandate was rampant.

Edwards made that comment after telling reporters that he has been getting requests from numerous health officials to re-implement the statewide mask mandate.

This announcement comes after Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne's office issued an order requiring Louisiana's executive branch employees and visitors to state office buildings to wear masks.

Also, in a press release leading up to the press conference, Edwards announced that two members of his team have tested positive for COVID-19. Both are in isolation at home. It was revealed that the two staffers were vaccinated against COVID earlier this year.

"At this point, it's not whether we vaccinate or mask," said Edwards at Friday's press conference. "We have to do both."

On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,300 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional fatalities, as well as 1,620 hospitalizations.

