Election 2022: Six Incumbents Unopposed in Youngsville, Voters to Fill Vacated Seat

Going into the July qualifying period for the November 8th Election, there were seven city positions up for grabs in Youngsville.

After the qualifying period was over, only one of those elected positions will have competition for it.

We start at the top as Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter appeared to have competition for the Fall as Republican Kenneth Champagne registered to compete against Ritter on the first day of qualifying. But, Champagne has since withdrew from the race, which allows Ritter to continue as mayor of the city, a job he has held since 2015.

Mayor Ritter congratulated the other 5 incumbents - 4 council members and Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux - on also running unopposed.

Youngsville City Council members Kayla Menard-Reaux (District A), Lindy Bolgiano (District B), Matt Romero (District C), and Ken Stansbury (District D) will continue in their roles.

District E will be the only competitive election in Youngsville. Republican Simone Champagne will take on fellow Republican Ann Istre for the position that was vacated when Gary Williams died unexpectedly in February. Shannon Bares, who has chosen not to run for the seat, has been filling in since Williams' death.

Champagne, who has served as Youngsville's Chief Administrative Officer, is filling a vacated seat herself after Jamison Abshire resigned District A for a parks and recreation position, according to the Advocate.

30 Google Images that Show Youngsville's Growth [PHOTOS] Here are 30 Google Street View images that show Youngsville's growth over the past years.

8 Reasons Why People Are Flocking To Youngsville, Louisiana