Election 2022: 6 Incumbents to Face Challengers in Broussard, Including Mayor and Council Members

In Broussard, challengers have risen up to take on incumbents in six races while new city council members will be elected in two districts on November 8th.

Before starting with the contested races, we begin with the position of Chief of Police. Vance Olivier became the interim police chief in June of 2021 following the retirement of longtime police chief Brannon Decou amid sexual harrassment allegations from a former employee. Since the position is an elected one, Olivier is considered the interim police chief until the 2022 election.

Well, no one is challenging Olivier for the position, so he has essentially won the election for the position.

Next, we head to the top position in Broussard as first-term mayor Ray Bourque has a challenger, a fellow Republican names Corey Morgan.

Also, council members in Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, and At Large are being challenged. In District 1, incumbent "Angel" Racca is being challenged by fellow Republican "Jeff" Delahoussaye. In District 2, Republican Charles Sharma is challenging fellow Republican incumbent David M. Bonin. In District 3, incumbent Republican Jesse Regan will take on fellow Republican Mark Ste Marie. In District 4, incumbent Democrat Michael Rabon will be challenged by Republican Heather Girouard. And in the Councilman At Large District, Republican incumbent "Jeff" Delahoussaye will be challenged by fellow Republican Ray Gary.

Now to the two districts that are up for grabs - Districts 5 & 6. Kenny Higginbotham and Ray Gary, respectively, are not running for re-election. So, Republicans David Forbes and Ryan Romero will compete for the District 5 seat while Republicans Kody Allen and Jeremy Foco will go head-to-head in District 6.

