Election 2022: Candidates Qualify for U.S. Senate & Congressional Races
November 8th, 2022, will be a big day across Louisiana and the country. That's because it will be Election Day as voters will go to the polls to let their voices be heard in U.S. Senate and Congressional races.
U.S. Senate
Every state has two senators that are sent to Washington, D.C. to vote on behalf of their constituents. They serve six-year terms.
In November 2020, Republican Bill Cassidy was re-elected to the U.S. Senate for a second term. He defeated Democrat Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.
Republican John Kennedy, a junior senator who was elected in 2016 (the same year that Donald Trump was elected U.S. President), is now running for re-election after defeating Democrat Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell in a runoff. Even though Kennedy is a huge favorite to win re-election and he has a massive political warchest - as pointed out in this Louisiana Radio Network article - 12 people have thrown their names into the hat to unseat him.
The two biggest names are Democrats Gary Chambers and Luke Mixon, who has the endorsement of Governor John Bel Edwards. Chambers has done very well in fundraising and has made his name known on controversial campaign videos.
Below is the complete list of candidates - courtesy of the Louisiana Secretary of State's website - vying to be your next U.S. Senator:
- Beryl A. Billiot (No Party)
- Gary Chambers Jr. (Democrat)
- Devin Lance Graham (Republican)
- "Xan" John (Other)
- John Kennedy (Republican)
- W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (No Party)
- Bradley McMorris (Independent)
- MV "Vinny" Mendoza (Democrat)
- "Luke" Mixon (Democrat)
- Salvador P. Rodriguez (Democrat)
- Aaron C. Sigler (Libertarian)
- Syrita Steib (Democrat)
- Thomas Wenn (Other)
U. S. Representative 1st Congressional District
Republican Steve Scalise has represented this district since being elected in 2008. Ten years later he became the Minority Whip, making him the third-ranking House Republican behind Speaker Paul Ryan and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Despite that power, two people have emerged to challenge Scalise in the upcoming election. Below is the complete list of candidates - courtesy of the Louisiana Secretary of State's website - vying to represent District 1:
- Katie Darling (Democrat)
- Howard Kearney (Libertarian)
- Steve Scalise (Republican)
U. S. Representative 2nd Congressional District
Democrat Troy Carter won a special election after longtime Congressman Cedric Richmond became the Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden and resigned his seat.
Carter faces one challenger. Below is the complete list of candidates - courtesy of the Louisiana Secretary of State's website - vying to represent District 2:
- Troy A. Carter (Democrat)
- "Dan" Lux (Republican)
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
Republican Clay Higgins - like Kennedy in the U.S. Senate - was elected to this office in the same cycle as Donald Trump. Since 2016, Higgins has won re-election twice in 2018 and 2020.
Seven people have decided to challenge Higgins. The most notable in the early goings has been Holden Hoggatt, a Lafayette prosecutor who has thrown heavy criticism at the incumbent.
Below is the complete list of candidates - courtesy of the Louisiana Secretary of State's website - vying to represent District 3:
- Clay Higgins (Republican)
- Holden Hoggatt (Republican)
- Lessie Olivia Leblanc (Democrat)
- Tia LeBrun (Democrat)
- Guy McLendon (Libertarian)
- Thomas "Lane" Payne Jr. (Republican)
- Jacob "Jake" Shaheen (Republican)
- Gloria R. Wiggins (Independent)
U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District
Republican Mike Johnson was first elected to the district in 2016 and won re-election in 2018 and 2020.
He has no challengers for this election cycle.
U. S. Representative 5th Congressional District
Julia Letlow became the first Republican woman to represent Louisiana in the House when she won a special election months following the death of her husband Luke Letlow, who died from COVID-19 following his election to the district.
Four people have decided to challenge Letlow for the seat. Below is the complete list of candidates - courtesy of the Louisiana Secretary of State's website - vying to represent District 5:
- Oscar "Omar" Dantzler (Democrat)
- Allen Guillory (Republican)
- Walter Earl Huff (Democrat)
- Julia Letlow (Republican)
- Hunter Pullen (Republican)
U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District
Two people have decided to challenge Graves for the seat. Below is the complete list of candidates - courtesy of the Louisiana Secretary of State's website - vying to represent District 6:
- Brian Belzer (Republican)
- Rufus Holt Craig Jr. (Libertarian)
- Garret Graves (Republican)