November 8th, 2022, will be a big day across Louisiana and the country. That's because it will be Election Day as voters will go to the polls to let their voices be heard in U.S. Senate and Congressional races.

U.S. Senate

Every state has two senators that are sent to Washington, D.C. to vote on behalf of their constituents. They serve six-year terms.

In November 2020, Republican Bill Cassidy was re-elected to the U.S. Senate for a second term. He defeated Democrat Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Senator John Kennedy

Republican John Kennedy, a junior senator who was elected in 2016 (the same year that Donald Trump was elected U.S. President), is now running for re-election after defeating Democrat Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell in a runoff. Even though Kennedy is a huge favorite to win re-election and he has a massive political warchest - as pointed out in this Louisiana Radio Network article - 12 people have thrown their names into the hat to unseat him.

The two biggest names are Democrats Gary Chambers and Luke Mixon, who has the endorsement of Governor John Bel Edwards. Chambers has done very well in fundraising and has made his name known on controversial campaign videos.

Below is the complete list of candidates - courtesy of the Louisiana Secretary of State's website - vying to be your next U.S. Senator:

Beryl A. Billiot (No Party)

Gary Chambers Jr. (Democrat)

Devin Lance Graham (Republican)

"Xan" John (Other)

John Kennedy (Republican)

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (No Party)

Bradley McMorris (Independent)

MV "Vinny" Mendoza (Democrat)

"Luke" Mixon (Democrat)

Salvador P. Rodriguez (Democrat)

Aaron C. Sigler (Libertarian)

Syrita Steib (Democrat)

Thomas Wenn (Other)

U. S. Representative 1st Congressional District

Republican Steve Scalise has represented this district since being elected in 2008. Ten years later he became the Minority Whip, making him the third-ranking House Republican behind Speaker Paul Ryan and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Steve Scalise at White House (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Despite that power, two people have emerged to challenge Scalise in the upcoming election. Below is the complete list of candidates - courtesy of the Louisiana Secretary of State's website - vying to represent District 1:

U. S. Representative 2nd Congressional District

Democrat Troy Carter won a special election after longtime Congressman Cedric Richmond became the Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden and resigned his seat.

Speaker Pelosi Holds Ceremonial Swearing-In For Congressman-Elect Troy Carter Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Carter faces one challenger. Below is the complete list of candidates - courtesy of the Louisiana Secretary of State's website - vying to represent District 2:

Troy A. Carter (Democrat)

"Dan" Lux (Republican)

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

Republican Clay Higgins - like Kennedy in the U.S. Senate - was elected to this office in the same cycle as Donald Trump. Since 2016, Higgins has won re-election twice in 2018 and 2020.

Facebook, Congressman Clay Higgins

Seven people have decided to challenge Higgins. The most notable in the early goings has been Holden Hoggatt, a Lafayette prosecutor who has thrown heavy criticism at the incumbent.

Holden Hoggatt, Facebook via Hoggatt Law Group

Below is the complete list of candidates - courtesy of the Louisiana Secretary of State's website - vying to represent District 3:

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

Republican Mike Johnson was first elected to the district in 2016 and won re-election in 2018 and 2020.

(Photo by Jonathan Newton-Pool/Getty Images)

He has no challengers for this election cycle.

U. S. Representative 5th Congressional District

Julia Letlow became the first Republican woman to represent Louisiana in the House when she won a special election months following the death of her husband Luke Letlow, who died from COVID-19 following his election to the district.

Luke and Julia Letlow Youtube via ToptenR

ToptenR loading...

Four people have decided to challenge Letlow for the seat. Below is the complete list of candidates - courtesy of the Louisiana Secretary of State's website - vying to represent District 5:

U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District

Congressman Garret Graves, Twitter

Two people have decided to challenge Graves for the seat. Below is the complete list of candidates - courtesy of the Louisiana Secretary of State's website - vying to represent District 6:

