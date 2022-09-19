This was so good.

Watch as a two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback goes undercover at a major university in an attempt to walk-on their football team.

Eli Manning, who is from New Orleans, went to Penn State University in disguise in an attempt to walk onto the football team there.

He went by the name of "Chad Powers" and as you can see here, he towered over many of the players there trying out for the team.

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-09-19 at 4.01.24 PM loading...

He told one coach that he was home-schooled and never played football before, but as you can see in the video here, he had all the skills.

Not only did we see his arm strength and footwork put to test here, but Manning or should I say "Chad Powers" even ran the 40-yard dash.

Obviously, Manning did not walk-on to the team, but that doesn't undermine the entertainment value of this bit.

Enjoy!

Want more of "Chad Powers"? Well, you're in luck because here's the full version of his "try-out" at Penn State.