Highlights

Elon Musk announced the formation of the "America Party" on Saturday after falling out with President Trump over the $3.3 trillion "big, beautiful bill"

Louisiana requires new political parties to register at least 1,000 voters, file notarized paperwork, and pay a $1,000 fee to the Secretary of State

Musk suggested the new party could focus "on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts" to serve as deciding votes

Legal experts say forming a national political party could cost hundreds of millions and take years, despite Musk's wealth

Louisiana's process is among the more straightforward nationally, but parties must maintain ballot access by running candidates every four years

Musk's "America Party" Faces Steep Ballot Access Hurdles in Louisiana

Despite billionaire's resources and Louisiana's relatively simple requirements, establishing new political party involves complex legal and organizational challenges

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — Billionaire Elon Musk announced Saturday he's forming the "America Party" after his friendship with President Donald Trump completely fell apart over government spending.

According to Reuters and other major news outlets, the Tesla CEO made his announcement just one day after Trump signed his controversial "big, beautiful bill" into law—the same legislation Musk called fiscally reckless.

It's a remarkable turn for two men who were practically joined at the hip during Trump's early months back in office. Musk donated over $280 million to get Trump re-elected and even ran the Department of Government Efficiency for a while. Now they're feuding on social media like teenagers.

If Musk actually follows through on starting a political party, he'll discover that American election laws make third parties about as welcome as a skunk at a garden party. Louisiana's rules look simple enough on paper, but even here, the process has plenty of ways to trip up newcomers.

How a Billionaire's Friendship Went South

The whole mess started when Trump pushed his massive tax and spending package through Congress. Musk watched the price tag climb into the trillions and decided he'd had enough. For someone who made his fortune disrupting industries, watching politicians spend money they don't have apparently struck a nerve.

Trump didn't take the criticism well. He fired back on Truth Social, saying he was "saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks." The president also pointed out that third parties "have never succeeded in the United States"—which, historically speaking, isn't wrong.

Musk's party announcement came after he polled his 220 million X followers on July 4th, asking if they wanted independence from what he called the "two-party (some would say uniparty) system." More than 1.2 million people voted, with about two-thirds saying yes to a new party.

Rather than trying to win the presidency right away, Musk outlined a more focused strategy. He wants to target just a few Senate seats and maybe eight to ten House districts. With Congress so evenly divided, controlling those seats could make his party the deciding vote on major legislation. It's actually not a terrible strategy—if you can pull it off.

Louisiana's Rules: Simple on Paper, Tricky in Practice

Louisiana's Secretary of State office handles political party recognition through a three-step process that has to be finished at least 90 days before any election. Compared to some states, Louisiana's ballot access requirements look downright reasonable.

Getting 1,000 Voters: New parties need at least 1,000 registered Louisiana voters to mark the party as their affiliation when they register to vote. That might sound easy, but it means convincing people to commit to a party that doesn't exist yet and has no track record.

Filing Paperwork: The party has to submit a notarized registration statement to the Louisiana Secretary of State. The form asks for basic information like the party name (which can't be too similar to existing parties), a Louisiana address, details about any national party connection, names of state officers, and a party symbol if they want one.

Paying the Fee: There's a $1,000 registration fee. For Musk, that's pocket change. For most people trying to start a political movement, it's real money.

There's also an automatic route to recognition. If any party candidate gets at least 5 percent of the vote in a presidential or statewide race, the party gets recognized without jumping through the other hoops. But that doesn't help Musk since his party doesn't exist yet.

Staying on the Ballot Takes Work

Getting recognized is just the beginning. Louisiana makes parties prove they're serious by requiring them to actually run candidates.

Here's the catch: if a party goes four straight years without having any registered member qualify as a candidate, they lose their recognition. It's Louisiana's way of cleaning house and getting rid of parties that exist only on paper.

The good news is that parties can earn permanent status. If any presidential or statewide candidate gets at least 5 percent of the vote, the four-year rule disappears forever. The party never has to worry about re-qualifying.

New parties also start with limited privileges. They don't get seats on Parish Boards of Election Supervisors until at least 5 percent of state voters join the party. They also can't charge fees to their own candidates, which cuts off a traditional fundraising source.

The National Picture Looks Much Tougher

Louisiana's requirements might seem manageable, but Musk would need to navigate similar processes in all 50 states to build a real national party. That's where things get expensive and complicated in a hurry.

Every state writes its own ballot access laws, and most make Louisiana look generous by comparison. Some states require tens of thousands of petition signatures. Others have filing deadlines that seem designed to catch parties off guard.

Campaign finance attorney Brett Kappel told CBS News that state laws are "biased towards the two major political parties, and make it as difficult as possible for the emergence of a third political party." The system works exactly as intended—keeping outsiders out.

The costs add up fast. Legal experts estimate that building a national party could cost hundreds of millions of dollars, mostly because the Democratic and Republican parties will challenge every signature and filing in court. It's their standard playbook for dealing with third-party threats.

Musk's personal wealth of over $350 billion means money probably won't be the limiting factor. He already proved he's willing to spend heavily on politics during the 2024 election. But even unlimited money can't solve the time problem.

Building a national party takes years, not months. The bureaucratic processes in each state create delays that can't be rushed, no matter how much money you throw at them. Experts say there's no way to get a new party ready for the 2026 midterms.

Louisiana's Political Party Lineup

Louisiana currently recognizes five political parties: Democratic, Green, Independent, Libertarian, and Republican. The presence of smaller parties like the Green Party of Louisiana and the Libertarian Party shows that alternatives can survive here, even if they don't win many elections.

Recent voter registration numbers tell an interesting story. Democrats lead with 38.6 percent of registered voters, followed by Republicans at 33.9 percent. The Independent Party claims 4.5 percent, while Libertarians have 0.5 percent and Greens hold 0.1 percent. About 22 percent of voters register as independent or choose not to affiliate with any party.

Those numbers reveal something important: nearly a quarter of Louisiana voters aren't married to either major party. That's potentially fertile ground for a new political movement, assuming you can give people a reason to care.

There's also a cautionary tale buried in the data. An organization called No Labels actually gathered enough registered voters to qualify as a recognized party but never bothered to submit the $1,000 fee to complete the process. Sometimes the biggest obstacles aren't the rules themselves, but remembering to follow through on the details.

Third Parties and the Reality of American Politics

American politics has a long history of crushing third-party dreams. The system rewards major party loyalty and punishes voters who stray from the Democrat-Republican duopoly.

Ross Perot learned this lesson the hard way in 1992. Despite earning nearly 19 percent of the popular vote nationwide—an impressive showing for any third-party candidate—he didn't win a single Electoral College vote. The winner-take-all system that most states use essentially erased his support.

More recent third-party efforts haven't fared much better. The national Green Party managed to get on 44 state ballots in 2000 but dropped to just 27 states by 2004. Even with experienced organizers and established networks, maintaining ballot access across multiple election cycles requires constant effort and money.

Louisiana has seen its own third-party stumbles. In 2020, the state's Green Party nearly lost ballot access for presidential candidate Howie Hawkins because they were late submitting their list of electors. After decades as a recognized party, they almost got knocked off the ballot over paperwork timing.

These examples matter because they show how even qualified, experienced parties can trip up on what seem like minor administrative details. For a brand-new organization like Musk's America Party, the margin for error is even thinner.

What Musk's Strategy Might Actually Look Like

Musk's idea of focusing on a handful of congressional seats instead of trying to win everything at once actually makes strategic sense. It acknowledges political reality while trying to maximize impact with limited resources.

A recent Quantus Insights survey found that 40 percent of registered voters would consider supporting a Musk-backed third party over traditional Republican or Democratic candidates. That number included plenty of Republican voters, suggesting Musk could peel off support from his former allies.

But there's a potential problem with that approach. Political expert Dafydd Townley warns that Musk's party would "likely split the Republican vote, potentially resulting in a Democrat-dominated House of Representatives." If Musk accidentally helps Democrats win control of Congress, it might undermine his goal of serving as a swing vote on key legislation.

The timing also matters. Louisiana's 2025 elections are already over, which means 2026 represents the earliest realistic opportunity to field candidates. The 90-day advance registration requirement means the America Party would need to get organized quickly to meet deadlines for the midterm elections.

The Gap Between Announcements and Reality

Despite all the public attention, it's not clear that Musk has actually done anything concrete to establish the America Party as a legal entity. Starting a political party requires registration with the Federal Election Commission, and recent FEC filings don't show any America Party paperwork.

That gap between announcement and action reflects a broader challenge with building political organizations. It's one thing to post on social media about starting a party. It's another thing entirely to recruit candidates, develop policy positions, establish local chapters, and build the infrastructure needed to compete in elections.

Musk has a track record of making ambitious announcements that take longer to implement than originally promised. His business ventures often face delays and cost overruns, which suggests that political party building might prove more complicated than his initial timeline assumes.

The ongoing feud with Trump adds another wrinkle. Some Republican leaders think the two men will eventually patch things up, which could undermine Musk's motivation to continue the third-party effort. Others worry that the split will hurt Republican chances in 2026, regardless of whether Musk follows through on his party plans.

Trump has already started making threats about the business relationship between Musk's companies and the federal government. That creates additional pressure on Musk to consider whether political independence is worth potentially billions in government contracts.

