Equipment Problem at Lafayette Regional Airport Creates Delays

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - If you're planning on flying out of Lafayette today, you might want to get to the airport a bit earlier. Equipment problems and ongoing repairs at the Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT) are causing delays in bag checking, the airport says.

According to the LFT website, a failure of TSA scanning equipment has resulted in agents having to check bags by hand.

TSA screening equipment that scans checked baggage is being repaired. Checked bags must be scanned by hand, which may cause delays in the screening process. Passengers who intend to check bags are asked to arrive two hours before your flight.

Repairs may take as long as 30 days to complete, KLFY reported earlier today.

In a news release, LFT Executive Director Steven Picou said, “We apologize for the inconvenience to passengers. Passengers who intend to check bags are asked to arrive two hours before your flight to ensure bags will be screened properly and placed on your flight. TSA is increasing the number of screeners on staff as they work to return to normal operations.”

Normally, passengers are encouraged to arrive 90 minutes prior to departure, but the airport is currently requesting passengers arrive two hours ahead of time in order to make sure delays due to bag screening don't hurt their chances of making it to their flight on time.

There are other important things to remember when flying out of LFT, according to its website.

Cars Are No Longer Allowed To Park In Front Of The Terminal And Wait For Passengers Per TSA Regulations.

If You Are Picking Up Passengers, Please Park In The Short-Term Lot (First 30 Minutes Are Free) Or Across Surrey St. In Beaver Park And Ask The Passengers To Call You When They Have Claimed Their Bags And Are Waiting Curbside Under The Airport Canopy.

For more information on what you can bring on a flight, you can check out the TSA website here.

