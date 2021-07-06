Escaped Python Forces Shut Down of Mall of Louisiana

UPDATE: (07/06/21) According to WBRZ, the Mall of Louisiana is open, but they do have the Blue Zoo Aquarium, a store in the mall, still closed down.

ORIGIONAL:

According to the Advocate, first-responders are in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge to search for an escaped python.

Officials with the St. George Fire Department say they shut down the mall out of concern for people's safety.

They believe the python escaped from its enclosure in the Blue Zoo Aquarium of Baton Rouge which is inside of the Mall of Louisiana.

The search goes on at this time. This all started at around 10:20 Tuesday morning.