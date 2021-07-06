Area Inside Mall Of Louisiana Closed as First Responders Search for Escaped Python

The Mall of Louisiana was shut down Tuesday morning as first responders attempted to locate a missing 12-foot python.

According to multiple reports, the St. George Fire Department was called shortly after 10 a.m. to locate the missing snake that apparently escaped its enclosure at the Blue Zoo Aquarium in the mall.

UPDATE: As of Wednesday morning, Cara, the 12-foot python, is still missing inside of The Mall of Louisiana.

WBRZ shared this look from inside the mall.

There were no details provided on how the snake may have escaped the enclosure, but comments poured in on social media—some offering to search, while others offered up humor.

Facebook

Crews believe the snake may have gotten in the ceiling.

Only a portion of the mall is closed as crews believe the snake is near the Blue Zoo area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=599432714315227