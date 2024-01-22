Eunice, LA (KPEL News) - A Eunice, Louisiana, man is charged with the rape of an intellectually disabled girl that happened in August 2023.

An arrest warrant was issued for 65-year-old Thomas Chesson of Eunice on January 4, and he was taken into custody and booked on a charge of third degree rape on January 17, 2024.

Thomas Chesson Courtesy St. Landry Parish Sheriff loading...

The charge fits under Louisiana Revised Statute 14:43 which defines third degree rape as "anal, oral, or vaginal sexual intercourse is deemed to be without the lawful consent of a victim" who falls into one of four categories, including

When the victim, through unsoundness of mind, is temporarily or permanently incapable of understanding the nature of the act and the offender knew or should have known of the victim's incapacity.

Deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office learned during the investigation that the victim was spending the night at a friend's house when they both went to Chesson's house to borrow some milk.

According to both girls said that, when it was time to leave, the victim said she wanted to stay at Chesson's house. She told investigators she went into the bedroom to watch television. While she sat on the edge of the bed, she says he took his clothes off, took her clothes off, and forced himself on her.

The friend told investigators that the victim returned to her house about 45 minutes later and shared with her what happened at Chesson's house saying:

He raped me for milk.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says detectives tried to question Chesson who told them he didn't know what they needed to talk about and refused to go to the office to speak with anyone.

Bond on Chesson was set at $10,000.

