Ex-LSU Great Andrew Whitworth Says 2021 Season May Be His Last

A former great for the LSU Tigers is preparing for his 16th season in the NFL, which could very well be his last.

Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk reported on Tuesday that Andrew Whitworth, an offensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams, may be retiring following the upcoming season.

A native of West Monroe, Louisiana, played for LSU from 2002-2005, earning First-Team All-SEC honors in his final two seasons, while helping the Tigers to the National Championship during the 2003 season.

A second-round selection by Cincinnati in the 2006 NFL Draft, Whitworth spent 11 seasons (2006-2016) with the Bengals, earning three Pro Bowl honors (2012, 2015, and 2016).

The 39-year old Whitworth signed with the Rams as a free agent prior to the 2017 campaign and was selected to the Pro Bowl that season.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Whitworth has appeared in 224 career games in the NFL, including 220 as a starter.