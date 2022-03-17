New Video Shows Former LSU Star Telling Kids He’s Retiring

Andrew Whitworth is a giant among men. Physically there is no denying that Whitworth who stands six feet seven inches tall and weighs over three hundred and thirty pounds is a big man. He's used his physical ability to earn a great living for himself and his family over the past 16 years as an offensive lineman in the National Football League.

Where the former LSU Tiger star grew even more in my eyes comes in the form of a video that was just released by the NFL following the Super Bowl. Whitworth was playing offensive line for the Los Angeles Rams in their nail-biting victory over another former Tiger Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

But it wasn't the fact that Andrew Whitworth was on the winning team that impressed me. What impressed me was the conversation the star player had with his children on the field as the cheers hadn't yet faded and the confetti had not quit flying. Listen carefully and you can hear what the sound of a man who has earned the title "Dad" sounds like.

Yesterday Andrew Whitworth made that private conversation public when he announced his plans to retire from the NFL after 16 seasons.

What is even more amazing to me is that NFL Films has had this video and this audio ever since the game concluded last February. They chose not to release the touching video until Whitworth had made it official. Kudos to the NFL for not spoiling an important moment for a man and his family and for a player and his teammates.

At the age of 40, Andrew Whitworth was the oldest offensive lineman to ever start in a Super Bowl game. With his retirement, you can bet he won't be sitting still. As he mentioned he plans on being more available to his children and working to become an even better father.

Those close to Whitworth say his post-playing career could include several different options. Among those that were mentioned was a possible move to the broadcast booth or maybe to the sidelines as a coach. A friend of Whitworth's said there has even been talk of him joining the Los Angeles Rams front office.

In his NFL career, Whitworth has played for 10 playoff teams and he has been a consistent performer for each of those teams. Many pundits believe his performance and consistency at the offensive line position will earn him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton Ohio in the next few years.

I am sure in the eyes of his family, he is already Hall of Fame material and I am just grateful we were allowed to share in this special, once in a lifetime moment between a father and his family. Thanks, Andrew, you've never not made us proud but today, we're even prouder for you and of you.