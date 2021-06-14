Ex-UL Softball Player DJ Sanders Joins SEC Coaching Staff

A former All-American for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be joining the coaching staff of an SEC school in her home state to begin her coaching career.

DJ Sanders, who played for Louisiana from 2015-2017, earning All-American shortstop honors following the 2017 campaign, will join the coaching staff of Mississippi St., which was disclosed last week.

Sanders, who most recently served as a graduate student manager at Missouri, will serve as a volunteer assistant coach at Mississippi St.

Sanders put together an incredible 2017 season, her last with the Cajuns, as she earned First-Team All-American honors.

A native of Columbus, Mississippi, Sanders hit a .388, to go along with 29 home runs and 82 runs batted in, both of which led the nation, while matching the NCAA single-season grand slam record with six.

That production earned Sanders a long list of accolades, including NFCA Division I First Team All-American, NFCA All-Central Region, Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, and Louisiana Collegiate Softball Hitter of the Year honors, while being named as a Top Ten Finalist for the NFCA Player of the Year Award.

Sanders was also one of four softball players in the country to be nominated for the prestigious Softball Honda Award, given each year by the NFCA to the best female athlete in each of the 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports.

A starter in all 164 games during her career at Louisiana, Sanders finished just one homer short of becoming only the third UL softball player to ever crush 30 long balls in a single season.

Following the 2017 season, Sanders transferred to Oregon, where she earned multiple Pac-12 honors as a senior.