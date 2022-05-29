Big Race for Zebras, Camels, and Ostriches on Monday in Bossier

This Weekend, There Will Be No Lack of Memorial Day Activities.

Although most of us are focused on Mudbug Madness and all the fun Memorial Day BBQs our friends are hosting there is something very unique that has captured my attention. I mean they had me at exotic.

We All Love Louisiana Downs Raceway for the Fun They Bring to Bossier.

It's no secret that Louisiana Downs Raceway always has something up their sleeves when it comes to fun and they had me at ostrich races. Monday will be fun for your entire family. The world-famous race track is hosting exotic animal races with zebras camels and ostriches ready to entertain us all.

Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack via Facebook Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack via Facebook loading...

This year we will have zebras join the party, in the past, it has only been camels and ostriches. Expect to have your choice of food as well. Normally they bring in multiple food trucks so you have your choice of food.

The Party Kicks Off Monday at 11:00 a.m.

The races normally start shortly after. As more information becomes available we will let you know.

"You have heard of lions, tigers, and bears, but have you heard of camels, ostriches, and zebras? Oh my! Join us as we watch the wacky and wild races! Bring the entire family as this is an event you will not want to miss! Family fun begins at 11am."

Would You Ride an Ostrich?

8 Rumored Buried Treasure Sites in Texas Have you ever dreamed of digging up a treasure chest filled to the brim with gold, jewels, and other valuables? Of course you have! Now, you've got the chance to make that dream come true in Texas! According to KSAT , these are the 8 most legendary treasure troves just waiting to be found in the Lone Star State

Five of the Best Places to Go Tubing Within Hours of Shreveport