LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - After a brutally hot and dry summer, the cooler weather finally swinging through Louisiana is just what the doctor ordered, and despite more rain in the forecast, it looks like it may hold off until after the holiday.

As we've noted before, November and December tend to be among some of the stormiest months of the year, leading some to take a quick look at forecasts before finalizing their Thanksgiving travel plans. No one wants to be stuck on the side of the road because of a wet and rainy crash right before (or even on) the holidays.

unsplash via clay leconey

But it looks like the wet weather may hold off until after Thanksgiving lunch, at least. According to the website WeatherBug, south Louisiana might just be cloudy and cold on Thursday, which paves the way for the family to gather around the fireplace or even head outdoors for a bonfire.

The forecast from WeatherBug says you can expect a high in the upper 50s with cloud cover. Temperatures will then drop Thursday night into the upper 40s with many of those clouds lingering.

Credit: WeatherBug

Our news partners at KATC, meanwhile, do warn of a 23 percent chance of rain on Thanksgiving, which is slight but still possible for parts of Acadiana, so you may want to be prepared just in case.

Once the holiday is over, however, you can expect temperatures to rise - at least slightly.

Weekend Forecast

Looking into the weekend, temperatures will rise a little bit into the mid- and upper-60s.

Saturday, we'll have cloud cover with some sun out there and a high somewhere around 68 degrees. More clouds are expected to roll in overnight with storms rolling in around midnight.

Getty Images

Sunday, temperatures will dip into the mid-60s with a 50 percent chance of rain throughout the day. But that rain will bring in cooler temperatures next week, but we'll being seeing that rain for most of the week, with it getting heavier as we get to the end of the month.

Traveling for Thanksgiving

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, many of us are gearing up for the annual pilgrimage to be with loved ones. However, before you hit the road, it's crucial to prioritize safety to ensure a smooth and accident-free journey.

First and foremost, plan ahead. Check your vehicle's tires, brakes, and fluids to ensure they're in optimal condition. If you're traveling a long distance, consider scheduling a maintenance check. Knowing your vehicle is in good shape can provide peace of mind on the road.

I-10 Traffic Listener submitted photo

When it comes to the actual drive, patience is key. Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and roads can be congested. Leave early to allow for potential delays and take breaks to combat fatigue. Staying alert and focused on the road is imperative; avoid distractions like texting or fiddling with the radio.

Weather conditions can be unpredictable during late November, so stay informed about the forecast. If you encounter rain, snow, or fog, adjust your driving speed accordingly and increase your following distance. Remember, arriving safely is more important than reaching your destination quickly.

Lastly, always buckle up and ensure all passengers do the same. Seat belts are your best defense in the event of an accident.

This Thanksgiving, let's make safety a priority on the roads. By planning ahead, staying patient, and remaining vigilant, we can all contribute to a holiday season that is not only joyous but safe for everyone. Safe travels!